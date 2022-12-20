Biden Spox Tells Fox Reporter ‘We’re Doing The Smugglers’ Job If We Spread Misinformation’ After Testy Exchange On Border

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre warned Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich “we’re doing the smugglers’ job if we spread misinformation” after a tense exchange about border policy.

At Monday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre faced a barrage of questions from multiple reporters about the potential end of Title 42, including a tense exchange with Heinrich in which the Fox reporter argued with Jean-Pierre about the administration’s position on Title 42:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, we remain — we’re — we remain under a court order to lift Title 42. That is a court order.

MS. HEINRICH: Aren’t you guys driving it though?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That is — that is a court order that is telling us to lift Title 42. And we’re going to comply because we follow the rule of law. That is —

MS. HEINRICH: But the administration sought to lift it.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: That is — but it is a court order. That is —

MS. HEINRICH: Started by you guys.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: It was a court order that has been provided to us, and so now we have to comply. And that is — we have to comply by December 21st. It is — it is a law that has been —

MS. HEINRICH: So you’re saying you don’t support lifting Title 42? Or —

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: What I’m saying is that — I — what I’m saying — that it is a court order that has been presented to us that we are going to comply with.

So you’ve asked a couple of questions, and I’m going to answer them if you give me a second.

MS. HEINRICH: Sorry.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, in the funding request, the $3.5 billion, I’ve already listed them out. I’m happy to do them again.