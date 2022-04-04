Biden’s Granddaughter to Have Wedding Reception at White House

President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, is scheduled to have a wedding reception at the White House later this year, announced First Lady Jill Biden’s office on Monday.

“The first family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months,” Elizabeth Alexander, the First Lady’s communications director, told CNN.

Naomi Biden, a 27-year-old lawyer, will marry 24-year-old Penn Law student Peter Neal. While no wedding date nor location for the two, who got engaged in September, is set yet, the White House reception is scheduled to be held on Nov. 19. The wedding won’t take place at the White House, according to CNN.

On Twitter, Naomi Biden posted, “Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

There have been 18 weddings held at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association. Grover Cleveland was the first to marry there, doing so in 1886. The first wedding at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., however, was between a woman and a Supreme Court justice in 1812. The most recent one was in 2013 when Obama White House photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease.

There have been just four wedding receptions held at the White House with the most recent one in 2008 after Jenna Bush, daughter of then-President George W. Bush, married Henry Hager.

