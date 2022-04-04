Garry Kasparov said on Monday he isn’t sure if President Joe Biden wants to see Ukraine prevail in its war with Russia.

The former chess champion and Russian human rights activist joined Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow, who began the interview by asking, “In your judgment, do you think that President Biden wants to see a Ukrainian victory in this war?”

“I don’t know,” Kasparov replied. “He has yet to tell us that America is helping Ukraine to win, not to survive. But judging from the actions of this administration I do not see clear proof that Ukrainian victory is part of the American agenda, at least yet.”

Kudlow noted that Biden had said Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power before aides walked back his comment.

“I felt it was the best sentence of his presidency,” Kudlow said. “So many of his own people walked that back, Garry. But what does one make of that? That was like a Reagan ‘Evil Empire’ moment. People used try to walk back Reagan’s stuff but he wouldn’t let them. Do you think Biden believes that, that Putin must go?”

“I think so, at least I hope so,” Kasparov replied. “He is a creature of the Cold War and I think after what he saw and heard in Poland so he was sincere, saying Putin must go, but his administration immediately backtracked. And then he repeated it, and they backtracked again.”

Kasparov stated he believes there’s “a fight inside the administration,” and that some officials don’t want the U.S. to be involved in the war “because for them it’s a distraction from the domestic agenda.”

He further postulated that these officials “believe that the only way to rescue their domestic agenda – very left domestic agenda is – to end the war in Ukraine at any cost.”

