Bill Barr Claims GOP Has a ‘Bright Future’ Ahead … IF ‘Bent on Revenge’ Trump Isn’t Nominated

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told CBS News Catherine Herridge that he believes the future for the Republican Party is looking good, as long as Former President Donald Trump isn’t the nominee in 2024.

During the interview, Barr also discussed the implications of the newest federal grand jury subpoenas, issued to further investigate the January 6th Capitol riot. In June, the former Attorney General was shown in a recorded deposition played during one of the House select committee hearings, in which he testified that he personally pushed back against the Trump campaign election lies.

Recently, Trump has all but announced his candidacy for the 2024 election, saying in a podcast with hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that the decision is already made and it would be “very hard” for him not to run again for office.

In the interview on CBS, Barr was asked by Herridge to predict the future of the Republican Party, to which he replied “I think the future is bright,” for the GOP.

“I view 2024 as setting up another 1980,” the former Attorney General continued, “when Reagan won two terms and then Bush won a third term,” referencing a period of Republican executive dominance.

Barr added that “decisive victory and a reaction to the excess of the progressive Democrats,” is what is truly needed to “make America great again,” invoking the famous slogan from Trump’s campaign.

“I think we could do that again,” said Barr, but “with the right candidate.”

The former Attorney General, however, does not believe Trump is the right person for the job anymore.

“The day he is elected he’ll be a 78-year-old lame duck,” argued Barr “who is obviously bent on revenge more than anything else.”

Barr has faced his own turmoil lately, as he was subpoenaed by both Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation lawsuits against Fox News. The former Attorney General is being requested to testify in order to inform the two cases, where prosecutors are attempting to prove that the network intentionally spread false information about election fraud and voting machinery.

