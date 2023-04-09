Bill Barr Says ‘Good Chance’ Trump Will Be Indicted For Obstruction — ‘Dug Himself a Hole’ on Docs and Jan 6

Former AG Bill Barr told ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl that ex-President Donald Trump will probably be indicted at least once more, as he’s “dug himself a hole” on the classified documents and January 6 cases.

In addition to the 34-count indictment for which he was arraigned this week, Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection

During a wide-ranging interview on Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, Barr told Karl he thinks Trump should be most concerned about the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information, saying he believes the DOJ probably has “very good evidence” of obstruction.:

KARL: So, you mentioned the other cases. There’s at least three other criminal cases. You have the two brought by the special prosecutor, the case in Georgia, you know, January 6, classified documents, obstruction of justice.

What — what do you think, if you were advising the former president, which obviously you’re not, which — which would you be most concerned about?

BARR: I’d be most concerned about the document case in Mar-a-Lago because, from what I can see, and — and it, you know, the — when it first came out, a lot of Republicans manned the ramparts and were dumping all over the FBI and the government, and as the facts have come out, as I suggested when I spoke about it, the FBI was opposed to conducting the search. They weren’t involved in launching the search.

But also, those steps were taken after a long period, about a year-and-a-half of trying to get the documents from him, which he had no claim to. He had no claim to those documents, especially the classified documents. They belonged to the government. And so, I think he was jerking the government around. And they subpoenaed it. And they tried to jawbone him into delivering documents.

But the government is investigating the extent to which games were played and there was obstruction in keeping documents from them. And I think that’s a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence there.

KARL: We — we heard Jim Trusty make the case that the president can just decide whatever he wants to make personal is personal. That — that seems like unusual reading of that law. But do you — do you think that this will end up in an indictment from the special counsel? What is your read?

BARR: I did think it was — I was — my read was, before they found documents in Biden’s house and in the vice president — Vice President Pence’s house, my — my read was that they were going to indict him. And I still think there’s a very good chance of that because — and I think it depends on how sensitive the documents were, but also what evidence they have of obstruction and games-playing by the president and the — and whether he directed people to lie or gave them information that was deceitful to pass onto the government.

BARR: … the president, unfortunately, has a penchant for engaging in reckless and — and self-destructive behavior that brings these kinds of things on him. In many respects, he is his only — he’s his own worst enemy. I don’t think that’s the case with Bragg’s case. But certainly he — he has dug himself a hole on the documents.

And also on the January 6th stuff. That was reckless behavior that was destined to end up being investigated. So it doesn’t surprise me that he has all of these legal problems. He was warned about this before he left office.