Bill Cosby Blames Media for the Insurrection On January 6th Because Of Course He Did

Disgraced actor Bill Cosby made a curious Constitutional analogy that laid the blame the attack on the Capitol that occurred on January 6th on the media, in a statement released by his spokesman Andrew Wyatt. The statement was first reported by Deadline.

Cosby was released from prison last week after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court court moved to overturn his sexual assault convictions and called for his immediate release from confinement. Cosby was sentenced to prison in 2018 for aggravated assault after numerous women came forward and accused him of criminal sexual acts. The court found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case, and his conviction was been vacated.

Cosby’s former sitcom costar Phylicia Rashad initially praised Cosby’s release, which led to a predictable online backlash, and an eventual apology that Rashad made to Howard University. “I am sorry. I intend to earn your trust and your forgiveness,” writes Rashad in the letter sent Friday. There had already been loud calls for her firing among students, parents, and alumni.

In the statement, Cosby called out Howard for not supporting Ms. Rashad’s free speech. Deadline reports:

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” the statement declared, speaking of the fictional Claire Huxtable’s real-life assertion of support for Cosby’s release on June 30. The actor was let go last week on a technicality after serving over two years of an up-to-10-year sentence for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Then, the legally blind Cosby, who fashioned himself in a long line of political prisoners during his stint in Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix, went supernova in his latest public remarks.

Cosby then blasted the media by making a curious analogy for the events that occurred on January 6th. Deadline writes:

“This (sic) mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” the statement put out by Cosby’s longtime spokesman Andrew Wyatt added. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

It’s not clear why Cosby felt the need for such an abrupt pivot from defending Ms. Rashad to blasting the media for the Capitol attack, apart from a loose connection of Constitutional free speech.

Before his legal problems kept him out of the public spotlight, Cosby had become something of a conservative media darling for this outspoken nature on racially-tinged political topics.

