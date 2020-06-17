You may remember how President Donald Trump famously nicknamed Kim Jong Un “Little Rocket Man.” Back in July 2018, the president confirmed that he wanted to get a CD with the hit Elton John song “Rocket Man” to him through Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

John Bolton’s new book The Room Where It Happened contains, per the Washington Post, some detail about that effort — which was apparently a “high priority” for the president.

Bolton writes in his book about that Trump-Kim summit in Singapore and describes it as “an exercise in publicity.” “Trump told… me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory and then get out of town.”

As for the CD, well…

In the months following the summit, Bolton described Trump’s inordinate interest in Pompeo delivering an autographed copy of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” CD to Kim during Pompeo’s follow on visit to North Korea. Trump originally used the term “Rocket Man” to criticize the North Korean leader but subsequently tried to convince Kim that it was a term of affection. “Trump didn’t seem to realize Pompeo hadn’t actually seen Kim Jong Un [during the trip], asking if Pompeo had handed” the CD, wrote Bolton. “Pompeo had not. Getting this CD to Kim remained a high priority for several months.”

This is one of many revelations from Bolton’s book out today ahead of its planned release next week.

