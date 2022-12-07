BREAKING: Classified Documents Found at Trump Storage Site

Former President Donald Trump’s search team reportedly found classified documents in a storage location in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Washington Post first reported Wednesday that two items with classified markings were found in the storage unit. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Post reports the Trump team immediately turned the items over to the FBI.

It’s unclear at this time what the documents were or what information they contained.

Additionally, according to the Post:

The search was one of at least three searches conducted by an outside team of his properties for classified materials in recent weeks, after they were pressed by a federal judge to attest they had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all materials bearing classified markings, according to people familiar with the matter. … The ultimate significance of the classified material in the storage unit is not immediately clear, but its presence there indicates Mar-a-Lago was not the only place where Trump kept classified material. It also provides further evidence that Trump and his team did not fully comply with a May grand jury subpoena that sought all documents marked classified still in possession of the post-presidential office. In addition to the storage unit, the team hired an outside firm to carry out the search of his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and, more recently, Trump Tower in New York, according to people familiar with the matter. The outside team also searched at least one other property.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

