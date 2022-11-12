With multiple outlets reporting the latest numbers in Nevada, the projected victory of Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt means that Democrats will retain control of the United States Senate.

It is a devastating result for Republicans and somewhat surprising victory for Democrats.

With this win, the Democrats will retain control of the Senate regardless of the outcome in Georgia’s race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats retain their majority in the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats, plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats retain their majority in the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats, plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer almost couldn’t keep the enthusiasm out of his voice as he reported Sen. Cortez-Masto defied expectations, “sealing the Democrats control of the United States Senate for another two years.”

David Chalian pointed out that the balance of power in Washington won’t shift in D.C. as a result of this race.

Gloria Bolger added that “this may be the moment that we discover that Donald Trump is not a kingmaker any longer. This is it.”

