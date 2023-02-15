Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Subpoenaed by Special Counsel

Special Counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed Mark Meadows in his investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions in the lead-up to the 2021 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Wednesday night.

A source told CNN that Smith is seeking documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The network reported Meadows received the subpoena in January:

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is seeking documents and testimony related to January 6, and Meadows received the subpoena sometime in January, the source said. An attorney for Meadows declined to comment. The Justice Department did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the subpoena. The move to subpoena one of Trump’s most senior aides – in addition to the recent subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence, as CNN reported last week – marks the latest significant step in the special counsel’s investigation into Trump’s role in seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to his post in November after Trump declared his candidacy for president.

Separately, Smith is probing the former president’s mishandling of government material he was supposed to relinquish before leaving office. On Wednesday, Trump called the investigations into him “the Gestapo and KGB all wrapped up into one.”

This is a developing story.

