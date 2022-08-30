Breaking: Mikhail Gorbachev Dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, died Tuesday, according to multiple reports which cited Russian state media. The former head of state was 91.

Mikhail Gorbachev: Former Soviet leader has died – reports https://t.co/SjwhjaA1l9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 30, 2022

Felix Light of Reuters reported Gorbachev died at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital.

Mikhail Gorbachev has died, says Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital — Felix Light (@felix_light) August 30, 2022

Reuters noted:

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 92, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying. Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.

Former CNN Moscow bureau chief Jill Dougherty remembered Gorbachev fondly.

Asked by network anchor Kasie Hunt for her reaction on The Lead, Dougherty said she felt “intense sadness.”

“Gorbachev, I think, in contrast to any previous Soviet leaders, was a personal leader. He had extraordinary charisma. And just on a personal basis, interviewing him, meeting him, and also his relationship… with his wife. He broke the mold when it came to an approachable, personable leader…”

Dougherty added at the time of his death, Gorbachev was still “reviled” by many Russians, as he presided over the downfall of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

