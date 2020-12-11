Brian Williams Smacks Down Republicans Going Along with Trump Effort to Overturn Election: ‘These Are Grown-Ass Men and Women!’

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams lambasted congressional Republicans who are going along with President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the legitimate results of the presidential election, exclaiming “These are grown-ass men and women!”

On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour, Williams began by slamming Texas Senator Ted Cruz, once a bitter opponent of Trump, noting that “This week Donald Trump offered Ted Cruz the job of arguing this attempt to overturn the election before the Supreme Court if it ever gets to the Supreme Court. Ted Cruz, one of the many Trump supplicants in the Republican Senate, said yes sir I’m your man.”

He then asked panelist and GOP strategist Mike Murphy about the 106 GOP members of Congress who signed an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit that seeks to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“The idea behind it is toxic and real,” Murphy said. “And to think that 106 Republican members of Congress plus 17 attorney generals would sign on to something that is essentially an attempt to overturn a legitimate American election is something I couldn’t even have imagined four years ago.”

He added that “the stain on the Republican Party is tremendous, and there are so many people on that amicus brief, Dan Crenshaw of Texas knows better, some of those other congressmen do, but they let their narrow political ambition and their gutless fear of Donald Trump run wild, and now they’re getting close to the treason business. It is unthinkable to me.”

“Crenshaw’s name stood out to me, too, as I perused that list of over a hundred duly elected members of the House,” Williams agreed, and added “Forgive my French, these are grown-ass men and women, these are elected Republican representatives. I have never seen people so scared of an individual in my lifetime.”

“But think of what they’ve done to weaponize the Republican voting base,” Murphy said. “And think of the expectations now on what we used to call traditional Republicans trying to run for reelection. They’ve declared a war on the institution of democracy, and they’re telling our hardcore third of the country that the election is illegitimate.”

“It is massively irresponsible beyond anything you could expect, and again, people like Dan Crenshaw who served the country well early in their careers, I don’t know how they can look in the mirror right now,” Murphy said.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

