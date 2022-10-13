‘Bring Her Out!’ Bloodthirsty Rioters Demand Cops Give Up Pelosi As Speaker Sends Up SOS in Stunning CNN Montage of Jan. 6 Clips

Bloodthirsty pro-Trump rioters demanded cops produce Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), screaming “Bring her out!” and threatening to go in and get her, while Pelosi frantically called for help in a stunning montage of new footage from Jan. 6 put together by CNN.

The January 6 Committee held its purported final hearing on Thursday, which featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and a dramatic vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

One challenge in digesting the January 6 hearings is that they intersperse commentary from committee members and evidence that has been presented before, new non-video evidence, and new testimony with never-before-seen footage taken during the attack. Over the course of three hours, the impact can be diffused.

But following the end of the hearing, CNN presented the new footage of the attack, cut together chronologically, in a single package of clips lasting about 8 minutes — and the result was riveting.

Hearing coverage co-anchor Jake Tapper introduced the footage:

Committee members are demanding answers and accountability from Donald J. Trump after presenting damning new evidence designed to show that he was at the center of violent and unlawful efforts to overturn the 2020 election. We’re breaking it all down this hour, including with dramatic video seen publicly for the first time today. It shows congressional leaders at a secure location while the riot was unfolding, making calls scrambling to end the violence. A stark contrast to the three plus hours that the committee says Donald Trump did nothing to end the violence, perhaps even enjoying it. We want to replay all those striking images right now.

What followed was eight riveting minutes that showed the harrowing scenes inside the Capitol as Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and others quickly realized the danger they were in and called for help.

Perhaps most chilling was the scene of rioters clashing with police and screaming, “Bring her out! Bring her out here now! We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out!”

At that same time, Pelosi and Schumer were calling the Defense Department, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Attorney General Bill Barr, and anyone else they thought could help quell the violence.

Watch above via CNN.

