Brittney Griner Sends Letter Asking Biden to Save Her from Russian Detainment: ‘I’m Terrified I Might Be Here Forever’

Brittney Griner appealed directly to Joe Biden in a handwritten letter she sent to the White House, calling on the president to save her and her fellow American detainees.

On Monday, Griner’s representatives released excerpts of the letter from the WNBA star, who has been detained in Russia since February on charges of bringing cannabis oil into the country. In the letter, Griner writes that “as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home,” Griner says. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Griner also used her letter to mark the Fourth of July, noting that freedom has taken on a new meaning for her while she remains on trial in Russia.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” she says. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Over the course of Griner’s detainment, her wife, Cherelle Griner has accused Russia of using Brittney as a “political pawn,” even as she criticized the White House for not doing more to secure her release. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson released a statement acknowledging that the White House received Griner’s letter.

We believe the Russian Federation is wrongfully detaining Brittney Griner. President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner. The U.S. government continues to work aggressively – using every available means — to bring her home. The President’s team is in regular contact with Brittney’s family and we will continue to work to support her family.

