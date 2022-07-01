Brittney Griner’s Wife to CNN: WNBA Star Is Being Used As a Political Pawn

Brittney Griner’s wife said that the WNBA star is being used as a political pawn by Russia.

Griner was detained in February for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into Russia, where it is illegal.

In an interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip that aired on Friday’s New Day, Cherelle Griner admitted she initially didn’t know the term “political pawn.”

“Do you think she’s being used as a political pawn by Russia?” asked Phillip.

“Honestly, all of this stuff is so new to me, I didn’t even understand what a political pawn was for a minute,” replied Griner.

“She’s an American, she’s a Black woman, she’s a lesbian woman, all of those things,” said Phillip. “I mean, when you realize kind of the context around that, what did you think?”

Griner replied:

It was a big pill to swallow. I just didn’t understand it. Like, it felt like a movie for me. I didn’t understand these terms and these words and, in my mind, B.G. Is my best friend. I know she’s a big deal, but did I ever think she could be big enough to where somebody would want to use her to get something else? No. You know, so it was really hard for me to grasp that, you know. But then I realized, like, the answer to that question is yes. Like, yes. Can they get something in return for B.G.? Yes, they can. Are they willing to do that? Yes. At this point, I want them to. Whatever you want, please ask.

Griner’s trial began on Friday. If convicted, Griner faces up to a decade in prison.

Watch above, via CNN.

