Buttigieg Dances When Raddatz Pushes On Terrible Biden Poll Numbers: ‘We’re Getting Extraordinary Results’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg dodged ABC’s Martha Raddatz Sunday on the question of why Americans are so overwhelming dissatisfied with the job President Joe Biden is doing, and whether he should be able to keep doing it after the next election.

Like NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the latest This Week from ABC News covered some of the recent and devastating poll results showing Biden is not just bad off among Americans broadly and his own party specifically, but worse off even than Donald Trump was at the same point ahead of the last election — an election Trump lost.

In fact, as Rick Klein reported, the ABC news/Washington Post poll had Democrat voters preferring “someone else” be the party’s nominee.

When Raddatz confronted Buttigieg with those numbers he dissembled and claimed that Americans in fact do support Biden’s vision for the economy, despite the poll showing the exact opposite.

“What do you say to the 44 percent of Americans who say they are worse off now than they were before Biden took office?” Raddatz asked after the report Biden’s terrible poll numbers.

“Well, look, we all know the economic pressure that Americans have felt. When the president took office, the economy was flat on its back,” said Buttigieg. “But we’re also getting extraordinary results, more than 13 million jobs created. That’s more than any presidential term in American history.”

He continued to say the ways in which he thinks the American electorate are wrong about their economic conditions before claiming, “the American people agree with us and not with congressional Republicans on what to do about” that economic situation that he said they are wrong to be dissatisfied with.

And what it is that he says Americans want the Biden administration to do is to “keep pushing” on the things they are doing that the polls show the voters say isn’t enough.

Raddatz continued to press in the interview, saying Americans are feeling high prices and economic pressure in their daily lives, and Buttigieg continued to explain that actually Biden is doing a great job. He also attempted several times to pin a possible government shutdown on Republicans, but in the same poll, voters in fact blamed Democrats for that, too.

RADDATZ: As you heard from Rick, the poll, the vast majority of American people are not happy with President Biden’s leadership on a range of topics and issues. So, what do you say to the 44 percent of Americans who say they are worse off now than they were before Biden took office? BUTTIGIEG: Well, look, we all know the economic pressure that Americans have felt. When the president took office, the economy was flat on its back. But we’re also getting extraordinary results, more than 13 million jobs created. That’s more than any presidential term in American history. And, yes, it takes a while for people to feel the full benefits of those results, just like it’s going to take a while to build all of the infrastructure that we’re now underway on with the president’s generational infrastructure build. But he got the bill done after president after president, congress after congress couldn’t make it happen. He did. We’re getting the results on the economy. And one other thing that I think is really important is that the American people agree with us and not with congressional Republicans on what to do about it. So, when you look at the economy, the most important thing, in the president’s view, is to support families and support workers, not just with the job creation that’s going on, but lowering costs. That’s why, for example, lowering the cost of insulin to $35 for seniors is something that the president pushed for, got, wants to do for all Americans, but congressional Republicans are blocking him. We’re going to keep pushing on that because, in the end, what we are seeing to do, versus prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy, let alone driving this country toward a government shutdown, is not what the American people want to see in response to these conditions.

