Buttigieg Defends Biden Not Going to East Palestine: His Visit Could Have ‘Disruptive Effects’

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said a visit to East Palestine from President Joe Biden could be “disruptive.”

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday, Buttigieg spoke about the his recent trip to the Ohio train derailment site.

“Now that you have been to East Palestine and you’ve seen the devastation firsthand, it’s his decision ultimately. But I have to ask you, do you think that the president, President Biden should visit and speak with families there?” Lemon said.

“Well, what I know is he’s been very concerned throughout this process about what the people of East Palestine are going through,” Buttigieg said. “I think also a visit at that level can sometimes have a lot of disruptive effects. So it would need to be thought of carefully, but I’m certainly glad that I went.”

Buttigieg traveled to the area last week and toured the site of the 50-car derailment. He received pushback from those who criticized him for showing up three weeks after the event took place.

Since the crash, toxic chemicals have caused much worry for local residents who are now concerned for their health and safety. Buttigieg previously said that he struggled with his own decision to visit East Palestine.

“What I tried to do was balance two things,” Buttigieg said to a reporter last week. “My desire to be involved and engaged and on the ground, which is, how I am generally wired to act — and my desire to follow the norm of transportation secretaries.”

