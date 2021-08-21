Case Closed: Capitol Police Conclude Probe of Ashli Babbitt Killing, Exonerate Officer Who Shot Her

The Capitol Police have concluded their own investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbit during the Capitol insurrection of January 6th.

Babbitt was shot and killed after trying to breach the House chamber, and NBC News is reporting that an internal memo from the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility concludes that the officer, whose identity has been sought by Trump and his supporters but has not been publicized, is exonerated:

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News. The officer, whose name has not been released, opened fire on Babbitt as she and a mob of other Trump supporters tried to forcefully enter the Capitol. Video of the shooting showed Babbitt in front of a crowd of rioters trying to get through a door leading to where members of Congress were being evacuated on the House side of the building. The Justice Department announced in April that no charges were being brought against the officer. The exoneration by the Capitol Police wraps up the last remaining investigation into the incident. A memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility says “no further action will be taken in this matter” after the officer was exonerated for use of force.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have turned Babbitt into a cause celebre, but every investigation thus far has found the shooting to be justified.

