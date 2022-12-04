CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan Floats a ‘Plea Deal’ For Hunter Biden in Interview With Eric Holder

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan floated a “plea deal” for First Son Hunter Biden while asking former Attorney General Eric Holder how he would handle the case if he were still in charge of the Justice Department.

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation on CBS, Brennan referenced an October report that FBI agents claim they’ve gathered sufficient evidence to charge Mr. Biden criminally. In asking for Holder’s take, Brennan raised the possibility of a plea bargain for President Joe Biden’s son:

MARGARET BRENNAN: As someone who’s been an attorney general, I wonder as well, how you think about the case before the U.S. District Attorney in Delaware regarding President Biden’s son Hunter. CBS has reported the FBI has sufficient evidence to charge him with tax and gun related crimes. How would you handle this? A plea deal? Is the Attorney General boxed in to take a hard-line position because of working for the President? HOLDER: No, I mean, you have- they left in place, the Republican, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware to consider the case. You’ve got career lawyers working on it, career FBI agents. You want to listen to their recommendations and then again, make a determination based on the facts and the law. The defendant should not be treated any more harshly because of who he is, who he is related to, should not be given breaks because of who he is or who he is related to. He should be treated as former President Trump should be treated, just like any other American citizen. If there is culpability, that person should be held liable for his or her acts. And if there is not a basis for a case, a case should not be brought. MARGARET BRENNAN: But it will ultimately come to the Attorney General’s desk. HOLDER: That’s certainly the way I would have run the Justice Department. And my guess is also that that would be something that Merrick Garland will be doing as well. That determination will be made I suspect in Washington, D.C.

Watch above via Face the Nation on CBS.

