comScore
'How Are You Like This?'

Chris Cillizza Dragged for Clichéd, ‘Both Sides’ Take About Trump’s Senate Trial

By Reed RichardsonJan 29th, 2020, 9:57 pm

CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza ignited an online deluge of criticism for his latest take on the Trump impeachment, in which he offered up a trite — and by now, completely clichéd — “both sides do it,” “everything wrong with our politics” analysis.

This latest column by Cillizza, who has claimed he makes millions of dollars a year, focused on the Q&A portion of the Senate trial of President Donald Trump but, in provoking a Twitter ratio of mockery, joined numerous other hot takes and absurd contradictions that have earned him online derision.

Almost immediately after posting, his most recent demonstration of political false equivalence thinking began attracting vocal critics.

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: