‘Trying to Be a Dictator’: Former Republican Governor Rips Trump, Says ‘It’s a Scary Time for Our Democracy’

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R-NJ) said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump’s conditional endorsement in the Alaska gubernatorial race is a sign that the Republican Party is headed in a scary direction.

Trump a day before endorsed Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), but only on one condition: He must refuse to support Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in her reelection bid in 2022. Murkowski of course voted earlier this year to convict the former president on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

“Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement. “He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska, including losing ANWAR, perhaps the most important drilling site in the world, and much else. In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!”

On CNN’s OutFront, guest host Poppy Harlow asked the former governor if Trump is attempting to coerce other GOP candidates who are eager to court his endorsement into doing his political bidding.

“Well, that’s what he is clearly trying to do and I think he ought to be a little careful there. The governor ought to be a little careful because Alaskans are pretty independent,” said Whitman. “They don’t like being told what to do. But it’s extraordinary that he would say what a great governor he’s been for Alaska, but, if you don’t do exactly what I say, and what I want, you’re no good anymore. And that’s what people ought to take away from this, and be very, very concerned about.”

Whitman then compared Trump’s contingent support for Dunleavy to the actions of a dictator.

“If that isn’t the definition of trying to be a dictator, I don’t know what is. It’s a scary time for our democracy. And as you point out, Poppy, and very rightly, we ought to be worried and watching closely what’s happening down ballot. It’s not just Congress. It’s not just the Senate. It is the governors, it’s the secretaries of state and the attorneys general. It’s important, all the way down to the local level.”

Watch above, via the CNN.

