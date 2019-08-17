CNN reporter Sara Sidner managed to interview some Antifa protestors in Portland, who told her they were a part of a “political ideology” and argued they were not trying to provoke conflict.

The protestors attempted to justify their demonstrations by arguing far-right groups would be violent regardless of Antifa’s presence.

“They come here so you will come out, and so that violence will erupt,” Sidner said. “They have been clear about that. Sometimes violence does erupt, do you agree that antifa is sometimes violent?”

“We’re not here to start fights or rabble-rouse,” one protestor said, though agreed with Sidner that violence does happen. “We’re just here to block the Proud Boys from unfurling their banners and potentially attacking people on the street.”

“They will get violence by any means necessary,” the other protestor said, referring to groups like the Proud Boys. “If they get violence against Antifa, at least these are people who are prepared. If they just go around just harassing random citizens, that’s not cool … we’re not allowing them to just take over our streets.”

The protestors, who both wore masks and didn’t identify themselves, told Sidner “Antifa doesn’t really have a leader, doesn’t have a coalesced membership. It’s more of – whoever shows up to oppose fascism is an anti-fascist.”

One of the protestors also disagreed with President Donald Trump’s call to designate Antifa a terrorist organization.

“I don’t think you can really do that … we’re not like a political party or something. We’re just a political ideology. So when you call a political ideology terrorism, it gives you leeway to just call anyone Antifa and arrest them,” the red-masked protestor said.

Watch above, via CNN.

