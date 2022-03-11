CNN’s streaming service, CNN+, is scheduled to launch on March 29 — as first reported by Variety on Friday.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN Plus will be a critical part of our future,” CNN+ head Andrew Morse said in a press release.

CNN+ will include former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, social media influencer and former NBA player Rex Chapman, former ESPN personalities Jemele Hill and Cari Champion, and CNN personalities such as Poppy Harlow, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Fareed Zakaria and Kasie Hunt.

CNN+ is being offered to potential subscribers at a rate of $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. A promotional discount is being offered to those who sign up early. They will be given a 50 percent discount off the monthly rate for as long as they remain subscribers.

The upcoming launch comes despite CNN facing a reckoning over the past several months with anchor Chris Cuomo and executive Jeff Zucker leaving the network following controversies.

