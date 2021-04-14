CNN’s Berman and Harlow Moved By Biden Picking Up Toy for Slain Officer’s Daughter: ‘So Heartbreaking and Touching’

CNN anchors John Berman and Poppy Harlow were moved by the moment in which President Joe Biden picked up a toy and handed it back to Abigail Evans, daughter of slain Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, after she dropped it during a memorial ceremony for her dad.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of New Day, Berman and Harlow played part of President Biden’s heartfelt speech at the memorial, then highlighted a moment that occurred during Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s remarks minutes earlier.

As Pelosi spoke, Abigail Evans dropped a toy version of the Capitol Dome, and the president bent down to pick it up, handed it back to her, and appeared to offer some words of comfort.

“Just heartbreaking. Such a genuine moment of grief, and also consolation, all at the same time. That’s the president of the United States picking up the toy for the little girl,” Berman said.

“It’s striking how many moments already in his presidency president Biden has had to be the consoler in chief,” Harlow observed.

Berman added that “This has been part of Joe Biden’s life for some time. It’s something that is difficult for him clearly, but he knows he can share it with other people and does.”

The moment drew a lot of attention from other media outlets across the country as well.

