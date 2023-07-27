CNN’s Chris Wallace Roasts Biden Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Verdict Today, Trial Tomorrow Quality’ To It

CNN anchor Chris Wallace roasted the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden being floated by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as a chaotic bad-faith exercise like the trial depicted in Alice in Wonderland.

McCarthy made headlines earlier this week by saying his party’s investigation into the president and his family “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

On Monday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, anchor Abby Phillip hosted Wallace to discuss the news of the day, as well as to promote his Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

Asked about the impeachment push, Wallace joined his former Fox colleague Steve Doocy in pointing out the dearth of evidence to support such an inquiry, and analogized it to the work of a fairy tale villain:

ABBY PHILLIP: This is, Chris, a real problem, I think, for Republicans as they go into the next few weeks. Do they have even the support of Republicans to do something like this? What do you think is behind McCarthy opening the store in the way that he is this week? CHRIS WALLACE: Well, there’s certainly a lot of support among the right-wing, the Freedom Caucus, a number of the real hardliners. But when you get somebody like Ken Buck, who’s pretty darn conservative, a Republican in the House saying this is just a distraction, this is a bright shiny object from all the problems that Republicans have, and then you see the total disinterest on the part of Republicans in the Senate. I mean, you know, the basic question you’ve got to ask yourself, Abby, is what is the high crime and misdemeanor that they are alleging that Joe Biden has committed? That’s what the Constitution says, high crimes and misdemeanors. McCarthy said, well, we’ve got to have the inquiry to find out. It has a little bit of an “Alice in Wonderland” verdict today, trial tomorrow quality to it. You know, I just, they can talk about it. I suppose they can open an investigation if they want. But if they were actually going to go to the floor and vote, this is a very hard vote, even in the conservative Republican run house for a lot of those — those Republicans who actually won in districts that Joe Biden won. This would be a pretty hard vote for them to take. PHILLIP: Yeah, I mean, and to your point, they have not really been able to show much evidence of anything that’s directly tied to President Biden.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

