CNN’s Chris Wallace Warns Trump Stoking ‘Violent Protest’ If He’s Indicted: ‘That is a Reason for Concern’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace warned that Trump supporters will hear a “call to arms” in former President Donald Trump‘s recent comments about the prospect he’ll be indicted.

Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he couldn’t “imagine” he’ll be criminally indicted, but made a rather ominous prediction if that were to happen:

TRUMP: But I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it. HEWITT: What kind of problems, Mr. President. TRUMP: I think they’d have big problems, big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not, they will not sit still and stand for this…

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar and John Berman played those comments for Wallace, and asked him what he thought of the remarks.

Wallace warned that Trump’s followers will hear a dangerous message, as many did on Jan. 6:

CHRIS BERMAN: So what’s he saying there? What do you hear? CHRIS WALLACE: Well, look, in the aftermath of January 6th, you obviously have to raise the question. I mean, it certainly at least he didn’t say it explicitly, but it does raise the possibility of a violent protest. And that is a concern. You know, the world changed after January 6th and Donald Trump’s words and the what, it does matter what I hear, it’s what his followers there. And clearly what, what they hear is a call to arms in many cases. So that is a reason for concern. BRIANNA KEILAR: Yeah. And we’ll be watching that.

Wallace wasn’t the only one to catch the barely-veiled threat. Hewitt himself — an ardent Trump supporter — immediately picked up on it, telling Trump “You know that the legacy media will say you’re attempting to incite violence with that statement.”

“That’s not, that’s not inciting. I’m just saying what my opinion is. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it,” Trump claimed in reply.

Watch above via CNN.

