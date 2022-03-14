BREAKING: Fox News Reporter Benjamin Hall Wounded in Ukraine

Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was wounded outside of Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday, the network said.

Fox News anchor John Roberts read a statement on air from network CEO Suzanne Scott revealing that Hall had been wounded in Ukraine and remained hospitalized.

“Earlier today our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Scott said. “We have a minimal level of details right now. But Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

A Ukrainian official had previously posted Hall’s press badge on Facebook in a post about the incident.

“The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance,” Scott added in her statement. “This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone.”

Hall serves as a State Department correspondent for Fox News. He has been reporting from Ukraine alongside Fox reporters Trey Yingst, who remains in the country, and Steve Harrigan, who just returned to the United States.

Previously, during America Reports, Roberts reported on the incident but did not disclose Hall’s name:

This is news that we hate to pass along to you, but it’s obviously what happens sometimes in the middle of a conflict. A Fox News journalist has been injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv. Very few details, but teams on the ground are working as hard as they can to try to gather more information. A reminder, of course, this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can and get all the details on what has happened. The safety of our Fox team, of course, is of the utmost importance, and our highest priority.

Fox News did not have immediate comment.

The news comes one day after journalists Brent Renaud and Juan Arredondo were shot by Russian forces in the city of Irpin. Renaud died, while Arredondo was wounded.

