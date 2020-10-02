CNN’s Gloria Borger on Friday lamented a lack of “transparency” from the White House related to President Donald Trump’s medical condition.

“It’s not going to help them at all,” Borger said in an interview with the network’s Kate Bolduan. “We all know very well that this is not a White House known for telling the truth or putting a premium on transparency. If Bloomberg News hadn’t first broken this news about Hope Hicks, who knows when we would have heard about this?”

Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus. That announcement came just hours after news broke that Hicks, who had been traveling with the president aboard Air Force One, had contracted the virus.

“You have to look back, also, to when the president made that visit to Walter Reed hospital, I think it was back in November 2019,” Borger said, referring to the medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump made headlines when he abruptly visited the facility on November 16 last year.

“We still don’t know what that visit was about,” Borger said. “When it comes to the president’s health, people in this country should not have to be reading the tea leaves about what is going on. There should be regular briefings by doctors. There should be regular briefings by his key staff about what we know about the president’s health.

“I mean, this is, you know, not just some person out there,” she added. “This is the president of the United States of America, and if you need to talk about any kind of transfer of power, for example, we need to know about the president’s health.”

Presidential Physician Sean Conley said Friday evening the president had taken an “8 gram dose” of a “polyclonal antibody cocktail” to combat the virus. He added that the president was “fatigued but in good spirits.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]