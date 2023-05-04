CNN’s John King Scolds Fox News For Not Reporting Blockbuster Proud Boys Verdict To Their Viewers

CNN anchor John King scolded Fox News for not reporting on the breaking news of a verdict in the case against the Proud Boys over the Jan. 6 riot.

Late Thursday morning, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and three other members of the far-right pro-Trump extremist group the Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy over their part in the Capitol insurrection.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, King discussed the verdict with CNN analyst Carrie Cordero, and pointedly noted the big news was not such big news at one other network:

JOHN KING: Talking about today. Five leaders of the Proud Boys, four of those five convicted of seditious conspiracy. I believe that’s ten years in prison there. Plus there’s ten counts in all. So they’re convicted, most of them convicted of several felonies here. If you do it overall, though, now, look at January 6, more than a thousand people, 1020 had been charged. More than 590 have been convicted so far. Still waiting on a number of trials, 235 sentenced. To the to the people out there. I was telling you before we came on camera, there’s another network that by the time I walked upstairs, even though they have been out for 40 minutes, had not shown this to the American people just yet. To their audience. Their audience. What is the message of that for the Justice Department? The cumulative record. CARRIE CORDERO: It shows that the that the events of January 6th were not about First Amendment free speech, that there were individuals who were there to use violence to prevent the functioning of our democracy, the the proper transfer of power under the Constitution and the respect for the electoral process. And it showed that when individuals engage in violence to prevent the execution of those laws, that’s the definition of seditious conspiracy, the Justice Department has a role to make sure that those individuals are held criminally accountable. And that’s what all these January 6 related cases are about. And we have it cases brought from individuals who were at a low level. They were participating in the violence that day, in the attack on the Capitol, all the way now up to individuals who were involved in planning those events.

According to closed caption searches, Fox News has not mentioned the Proud Boys since the verdict was announced as of this writing.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

