Comer Makes New Evidence-Free Claim Biden WH Colluding With Election Crimes and Porn Payoff Prosecutors

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer made the new evidence-free charge that President Joe Biden “coordinated” with election crimes prosecutor Fulton County DA Fani Willis and porn star hush money prosecutor Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Republicans have seized on an unrelated meeting listed in White House visitor’s logs to falsely claim Biden colluded with Special Counsel Jack Smith ahead of the 37-count indictment related to violations of the Espionage Act. But Comer has now added DAs Willis and Bragg to the conspiracy.

On Wednesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s The Evening Edit, Comer blurted out the charge at the end of a lengthy interview with host Elizabeth MacDonald — based, in Comer’s words, on the fact that it’s “the only thing that that we can think of”:

MACDONALD: House Judiciary led by Chair Jim Jordan sent a letter to AG Garland asking why did special counsel — also it looks like you are on this letter and Ways and Means Chair Smith, why did, you know, special counsel Jack Smith’s top aide, Jay Bratt, meet repeatedly with the Biden White House before indictments were handed down and deliver and pushed through by Jack Smith? So what’s going on there? Final word. COMER: We don’t know. There should be no reason for that special counsel’s office to meet with the White House. The only thing that that we can think of is they’re coordinating. We believe that the White House coordinated with Alvin Bragg. We believe they’re coordinating with Fani Willis. We believe all of this is coordination because the White House is in panic mode because the House Oversight Committee has found their corruption, the corruption dating back to his years as vice president. That’s why we’re concerned about his presidency. We believe he’s compromised because countries like Ukraine, Russia and China know that he broke the law. He was on the take. And we have evidence. And that’s why they’re trying to distract with all of this Trump coordinated court hearings now.

But a parade of Republicans — as well as dogged journalists like CNN’s Jake Tapper — have said they don’t see evidence to justify an impeachment or even an impeachment inquiry, let alone evidence of a crime.

Watch above via Fox Business Network’s The Evening Edit.

