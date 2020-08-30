Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump talked about the violence in cities on Fox News Sunday earlier and accused Joe Biden of waiting for months before condemning the violence and rioting.

In the next interview, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield immediately responded and said that’s “absolutely not true.”

Chris Wallace started by asking Bedingfield about where Biden is going on the campaign trail. Bedingfield started by responding to Lara Trump:

“She said that Vice President Biden did not quickly condemn the violence around these protests. That’s absolutely not true. He came out right after George Floyd was killed back in May and said there’s no place for violence. He said it forcefully again this week. So that’s simply not true.”

In those remarks after the killing of George Floyd, Biden said, “There’s no place for violence, no place for looting, or destroying property, or burning churches or destroying businesses… Nor is it acceptable for our police, sworn to protect and serve all people, to escalate tension, resort to excessive violence. We need to distinguish between legitimate peaceful protests and opportunistic violent destruction.”

At one point Bedingfield said that it’s President Donald Trump who’s been “trying to incite violence this entire summer.”

Wallace questioned her on that and she said, “He’s had every opportunity to speak as a leader to this nation… He has encouraged his supporters to go out, to be aggressive.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

