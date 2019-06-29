Quillette editor Andy Ngo was beaten up and had milkshakes thrown at him by Antifa protestors during a rally in Portland.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

The video from Oregonian reporter Jim Ryan appears to show Antifa protestors throwing milkshakes at Ngo, with some of them punching and kicking him.

The Oregonian reported multiple demonstrations were planned for Portland on Saturday, with one involving the right-wing group the Proud Boys and planned counter-protests involving a local Antifa group.

Ngo said he went to the hospital as a result of his injuries and the suspects were still at large. In a video he posted, Ngo’s face was bruised and bloody from various cuts.

On way to hospital. Was beat on face and head multiple times in downtown in middle of street with fists and weapons. Suspects at large. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2019

Later Saturday, Portland Police said they advised people to clear the streets.

PPB advising crowd to clear the streets. Throwing substances and objects at people constitutes harassment. If you participate in this behavior you are subject to arrest. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

“Throwing substances and objects at people constitutes harassment. If you participate in this behavior you are subject to arrest,” Portland police said. They soon began telling crowds to “disperse immediately.”

This is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. Please disperse immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

PPB advising this is now a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly. If you do not disperse, you are subject to arrest or use of force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

