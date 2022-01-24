Conservatives sounded off on Twitter after President Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment.

On Monday, Biden was wrapping up remarks when Doocy shouted a question at him and the president’s caustic response was then caught on a hot mic.

Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” Biden said with sarcasm, seemingly unaware his microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

It was a moment where conservatives, many of them supporters of former President Donald Trump, felt the sting of hypocrisy — although Trump’s years-long adversarial relationship with reporters was not lost on all of them. Trump would often refer to reporters, broadly speaking, as the “enemy of the people.”

After Biden’s year of contentious exchanges between Doocy had finally come to a Trumpian head, the reaction from the right was swift.

Curtis Houck of the conservative Media Research Center called Biden’s comments a “chilling attack on the free press,” although it is not clear whether he was being facetious.

“Deadpanned”….CNN’s @BrianStelter defending a chilling attack on the free press. https://t.co/boeSBV6Dnd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 24, 2022

“When Trump insulted reporters, CNN lost its mind and manufactured endless news cycles decrying it as the worst thing ever,” Houck commented in another tweet. “Here? It’ll be some combination of crickets and he deserved it.”

When Trump insulted reporters, CNN lost its mind and manufactured endless news cycles decrying it as the worst thing ever. Here? It’ll be some combination of crickets and he deserved it. https://t.co/6EDQNIpMdI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 24, 2022

CNN did in fact cover the moment at great length.

Others shared varying takes, with many concluding the comment proved Biden to be indifferent to how inflation is affecting families.

If you can’t afford groceries for your family, just know it’s because Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 24, 2022

Joe calls Peter Doocy a stupid son-of-a-bitch, but thank goodness we’ve now returned civility to the White House. No mean tweets, amiright? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 24, 2022

Brandon’s hot mike comment about Peter Doocy’s question re how economy will effect midterms only helps Peter Doocy’s career. Brandon ought to be looking in a mirror next time he wants to call someone a stupid son-of-a-bitch. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 24, 2022

Biden is such a punk. He calls Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” when he thinks he left the room. He doesn’t even have the courage to say it to his face. What a disrespectful, cowardly man. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) January 24, 2022

Our “healing” president called Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” today. Stay classy, White House. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 24, 2022

Biden called Peter Doocy stupid son of a bitch. Super presidential. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 24, 2022

Interesting. I wonder if @cnn will cover this Biden calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” story the same way they covered Trump doing it. https://t.co/jSeQm9vyyt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 24, 2022

For his part, Doocy took the insult in stride.

Doocy laughs it off.

“Nobody has fact checked him yet and says it’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/KXeDXjDil6 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 24, 2022

