Conservatives Fume After Biden Calls Fox News’ Peter Doocy a ‘Stupid Son of a B*tch’

Joe Biden and Peter DoocyConservatives sounded off on Twitter after President Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment.

On Monday, Biden was wrapping up remarks when Doocy shouted a question at him and the president’s caustic response was then caught on a hot mic.

Doocy asked Biden, “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset,” Biden said with sarcasm, seemingly unaware his microphone was on. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”

It was a moment where conservatives, many of them supporters of former President Donald Trump, felt the sting of hypocrisy — although Trump’s years-long adversarial relationship with reporters was not lost on all of them. Trump would often refer to reporters, broadly speaking, as the “enemy of the people.”

After Biden’s year of contentious exchanges between Doocy had finally come to a Trumpian head, the reaction from the right was swift.

Curtis Houck of the conservative Media Research Center called Biden’s comments a “chilling attack on the free press,” although it is not clear whether he was being facetious.

“When Trump insulted reporters, CNN lost its mind and manufactured endless news cycles decrying it as the worst thing ever,” Houck commented in another tweet. “Here? It’ll be some combination of crickets and he deserved it.”

CNN did in fact cover the moment at great length.

Others shared varying takes, with many concluding the comment proved Biden to be indifferent to how inflation is affecting families.

For his part, Doocy took the insult in stride.

