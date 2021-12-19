Covid Outbreak in the Senate: Warren and Booker Test Positive, Credit Vaccines For Mild Symptoms

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced separately on Sunday that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both senators said they are vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday,” Booker tweeted. “My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

Warren similarly expressed gratitude “for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated [and] boosted.”

She said she gets tested regularly and had tested negative earlier in the week.

Warren and Booker are the 14th and 15th senators to test positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the independent database GovTrack.us.

The Senate adjourned on Saturday and is not scheduled to return until Jan. 3.

