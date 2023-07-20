‘Crackhead!’ Comer Amps Up Personal Attacks on ‘Worthless Son’ Hunter Biden In Stunning Newsmax Interview — After Past Defenses

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer attacked Hunter Biden over his addiction in extremely personal terms, after saying in the past that President Joe Biden’s son’s personal life should not be the subject of attacks.

House Republicans held a hearing on an IRS investigation Wednesday that devolved into a parade of photos depicting Hunter Biden engaging in activities — in varying states of undress — while he was in the throes of cocaine addiction.

Comer — who has urged against attacking Hunter over his personal life in the past — was a guest on Thursday morning’s edition of Newsmax’s Wake Up America to discuss the hearing, and bashed Hunter Biden repeatedly as a “crackhead” and referred to him as President Biden’s “worthless son.”

“Because they’re like most of Americans who are keeping up with this, you know, the President’s crackhead son didn’t have the ability to negotiate multimillion dollar deals from these foreign countries,” Comer speculated at one point, and later said “Now look this family received over $5 million that we’ve found thus far from that energy company simply for the President’s crack-addicted son to serve as a board member.”

But Comer has previously insisted that Hunter’s personal life is not relevant to his investigation, and expressed empathy for the struggles of addicts. In a Newsmax interview in September, he waved off criticism that this probe is about Biden’s personal life:

They’re going to try to say that he made some mistakes because he was a drug addict. But we all have friends and family that have suffered from drug addiction, but they didn’t influence-peddle with our adversaries around the world. I can tell you as someone who’s spent a lot of time going over Hunter Biden’s hard drive, this guy has some serious issues. Not just with the drugs, and his personal life, I don’t care about that. That has nothing to do with anything the Oversight Committee’s investigating.

And in another interview, he criticized other Republicans and media figures for attacking Hunter Biden over these issues:

In a recent interview with TIME, he spoke of his frustration with some of his fellow Republicans and conservative media figures who have focused obsessively on sordid details from the younger Biden’s personal life, such as a leaked video of him appearing to smoke crack with a prostitute. “I think that’s very counter to a credible investigation,” Comer says. “I don’t care anything about that.”

Wednesday’s hearing resulted in headlines like “CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Asks House Republican For Evidence Joe Biden Received Sketchy Payments: ‘Is There Proof?’” and “Marjorie Taylor Greene Whips Out Graphic Hunter Biden Pics During IRS Whistleblower Hearing, Warning ‘Parental Discretion Is Advised’” and “Fox News Host Calls Out GOP For Ignoring Fact That IRS Whistleblowers Were Managed By Trump Appointees” among others.

Watch above via Newsmax’s Wake Up America.

