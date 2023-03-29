Daily Show Guest Host John Leguizamo Rips Into Rep Claiming Congress Can’t ‘Fix’ Mass Shootings: ‘Go Work at Pinkberry or Some S**t!’

Actor and Daily Show guest host John Leguizamo blasted Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) for his baffling answer on how Congress could keep kids safe in school.

The commentary was featured on Tuesday night’s edition of The Daily Show.

“There was yet another school shooting yesterday and this time in Nashville, Tennessee. Where six people were killed, including three children. For this to happen even once is unacceptable. But now it seems to be happening all the goddamn time,” Leguizamo said.

“And like all of you, I’m sick to death of this and I want to know what our representatives plan to do about it. Okay. Because if you ask this Representative from Tennessee, he plans to do jack shit about it,” he added.

A clip from Burchett’s interview on Tuesday played.

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation and we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals. And my daddy fought in the second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese. And he told me, he said, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it,’” Burchett said.

The Daily Show audience began booing.

“There’s not a lot of heck you can do about it?” Leguizamo said. “That’s the best you have to offer. You are a Congressman if you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the f*ck out of the way.”

“And go work at a Pinkberry or some shit. And by the way, no disrespect to his father. But if going to school in America feels like fighting in World War II, that should be a sign that things are seriously f*cked up in America,” Leguizamo concluded.

