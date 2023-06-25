Dan Bongino Was Reportedly ‘Forcibly Removed’ From Miami Bottle Service Club

Conservative firebrand Dan Bongino was photographed over the weekend as he seemed to be thrown out of an Italian restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida.

Politico reported that the former Fox News host was “forcibly removed from Cucina Palm Beach by several restaurant employees” after an incident around midnight on Friday. Reporter Daniel Lippman produced a photo of Bongino being physically ejected from the premises.

SPOTTED: conservative media personality and former Fox News host Dan Bongino getting forcibly removed from Cucina Palm Beach by several restaurant employees close to midnight on Friday. https://t.co/IA9jwYODLM pic.twitter.com/PVyYc7Nvhe — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 25, 2023

The nature of the incident is unclear, though Politico reported that it happened after Bongino ordered bottle service at Cucina. When asked for comment, Bongino told Lippman “That’s an absolutely FASCINATING take on what really happened. Does Politico support physical violence against women? You’ll have to tune in to my podcast on Monday for the real story.” He did not elaborate .

Bongino parted ways with Fox News back in April, citing failed negotiations for an extension of his contract with the network.

Bongino has also spoken about his difference with Fox about the “vision” of his role there, but he still has his Rumble podcast and his fights with left-wingers on Twitter.

