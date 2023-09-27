Dana Perino Shuts Down Candidates For Incessant Interruptions: ‘We’ll Have to Cut Your Mic’

Debate moderator and Fox News host Dana Perino did her best to wrangle the frequently out of control 2024 candidates and was forced to scold some after continued interruptions.

The second GOP debate took place Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Notably, the front runner, former President Donald Trump chose to skip the event, opting instead for a primetime address to union members in Detroit.

But even with Trump’s absence, the candidates on the stage caused enough raucous interruptions that it was sometimes difficult for the moderators to maintain control.

Perino was able to stand her ground many times during the event and even threatened to cut off the mic of Doug Burgum after continued interruptions.

Perino was forced to shout over the candidates, “Governor DeSantis, I have a question for you!”

“Can we get back to the question,” Burgum asked, wanting to provide his own input. “The question was on technology.”

“No, we can not,” Perino said, pointedly and Burgum continued to talk. “Sir, we will have to cut your mic and I don’t want to do that. I don’t.”

