‘DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!’ Trump Goes on Dead-of-Night Rage Bender At Howard Stern and Biden’s ‘All-Electric Car Hoax’

Ex-President Donald Trump spent the wee hours of the night raging at Howard Stern and President Joe Biden and something he calls the “all Electric Car Hoax” that was actually thought up by radicals bent on “DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!”

Trump is embroiled in a hotly-anticipated Republican primary battle, and is facing 91 felony counts, but hours after midnight on Saturday morning, Trump’s mind was on radio shock-jock Howard Stern and President Biden’s historic visit to walk the picket line with striking United Auto Worker’s Union members.

At 1:57 a.m., Trump wrote on his Truth Social account:

The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer. I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!

Then at 2:31 a.m. Trump posted his version of events surrounding the UAW strike:

Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help then out. Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn’t Biden’s idea, he can’t put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY! Within 3 years, all of these cars will be made in China. That’s what Sleepy Joe wants, because China pays him and his family a FORTUNE. He is a Manchurian Candidate. If the UAW “leadership” doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are “toast,” with our great truckers to follow. Crooked Joe Biden is the most Corrupt and Incompetent President in the history of the USA. If he is able to gather the energy to show up, tell him to go to the Southern Border instead, & to leave the Car Industry alone!

What actually happened was the UAW slammed Trump for planning what they called a “stunt” visit, then invited President Biden to join the picket line — an invitation that the president accepted. He will stand with striking workers on Tuesday.

Biden wrote Friday on Twitter that “Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs.”

