DHS Bracing for Violent Civil Unrest if Supreme Court Does Overturn Roe v. Wade, Per Report

A new report on a memo from the Department of Homeland Security indicates that the government is preparing for potential violent outbursts as the Supreme Court seems prepared to strike down Roe v. Wade.

The memo was obtained by Axios, who reported that “Law enforcement agencies are investigating social-media threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks, as well as attacks targeting places of worship and abortion clinics.” The report follows the widespread public uproar that took place after a leaked majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito foreshadowed an oncoming rollback of federal abortion rights protections.

In the days after the Roe news broke, the ensuing outrage led to increased security around the Supreme Court, pro-choice protesters demonstrating outside the homes of conservative justices, and an arson attack against a pro-life organization. According to the memo, the DHS fears that threats connected to abortion rights “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.”

“[The DHS] is committed to protecting Americans’ freedom of speech and other civil rights and civil liberties, including the right to peacefully protest,” a spokesperson told Axios. “DHS is also committed to working with our partners across every level of government and the private sector to share timely information and intelligence, prevent all forms of violence, and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Jonathan Wackrow, a risk management consultant and a former special agent with the U.S. Secret Service, also spoke to Axios and offered his view that the racially-motivated mass shooting last weekend at a Buffalo grocery store hints at the level of civil unrest the country may see if Roe is struck down, even as law enforcement attempts to prepare.

“The attack in Buffalo actually has a measured impact on this Roe decision and how people will will react to it,” Wackrow said. “You see that people are willing to engage in the most violent acts in furtherance of that ideology.”

