Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention in the Roger Stone sentencing as “doing the Lord’s work” and archly dismissed the notion that the Justice Department must be free from White House influence: “I heard that ‘independent’ crap from James Comey!”

Speaking with guest David Bossie, the former deputy campaign manager of the 2016 Trump campaign, Dobbs hailed Barr for investigating the FBI and DOJ officials involved in the Mueller probe, who he slammed as “crooked” and “rotten” and ominously warned: “And by God I don’t believe for a minute we identified nearly half of them.”

“The problem is immense,” Dobbs continued. “And Bill Barr is doing the Lord’s work.”

Bossie agreed, but when he suggested the Barr can be trusted because is a “independent arbiter” with no agenda, Dobbs quickly cut him off.

“Yeah, you know what? I heard that independent crap from James Comey,” a grimacing Dobbs shot back, before blowing up Bossie’s argument. “Let me tell you something, [Barr] works for the President of the United States, he works for the American people, he’s not independent by any measure. He is the attorney general, and I just hate it when I hear ‘independent.'”

“I’m excited Bill Barr is the attorney general. He must be protected to make these decisions. As I was saying about him being an independent, he’s making independent decisions…” Bossie said, trying again to suggest Barr wasn’t playing politics.

“Independent of whom?!” Dobbs shot back. “You go back that. What’s he making an independent decision about? He has the law. He has the job. He has the president.”

“That’s exactly my point,” Bossie claimed a third time, but Dobbs refused to let it go.

“What’s he independent of, David?!”

“He’s independent of the deep state, he’s independent of the bad actors” Bossie said, a claim that instantly gained sympathy from a nodding Dobbs.

“He’s fearless of the Deep State,” Dobbs corrected.

“That is exactly what I was trying to say,” Bossie responded, the pair having finally achieved consensus about the vast Justice Department conspiracy working against Trump. “You are much more articulate than I am.”

“No, I am just a little more revved up.”

