Donald Trump Jr. uploaded a bizarre rant to Facebook on Friday, which went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons.

The nearly 5-minute video titled “Pathetic: Biden can’t read a teleprompter!” has been viewed on Trump Jr.’s Facebook page over 390,000 times, but on Twitter, where critics derided the clip, it has been seen by millions as the former first son trended on the social media platform.

“Guys Joe Biden is at it again, reading the instructions from the teleprompter and not being able to decide what’s the quote and what’s the message,” Trump Jr. said. “He did it again earlier this week with the United States of America, at least that’s what it sounded like to me,” he continued, in an apparent reference to President Biden’s press conference last week.

Trump Jr. continued, arguing that Biden shows weakness to America’s enemies.

“You know what, can’t put Joe Biden in the same room with someone, he might let one rip. Guys Joe Biden is what stands between us and a nuclear-capable China,” he said while making dramatic pauses. China has had nuclear weapons since the 1960s.

“Joe Biden is the guy they’re gonna call at three in the morning if there’s a serious crisis with Russia,” Trump Jr. added.

Critics were quick to jump on Trump Jr., not so much for the substance of his message, but focused more on Trump Jr.’s delivery and appearance. Critics argued it appeared Trump Jr., who has denied rumors of drug and alcohol abuse before, had been on a bender before making the video.

Whatever the reality of that charge might be, this whole episode certainly might give the influential Republican reason to consider hiring a new social media team.

Don Jr. sounds like a drunk Don Sr. impersonator. https://t.co/wqkGHjy1Vb — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) January 23, 2022

Don Jr. is obviously now doing coke while binge drinking. https://t.co/M4AY8wiQzu — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 24, 2022

Exhibit A on why Trump’s lawyers don’t want Don Jr. testifying before the NY AG. pic.twitter.com/0MykNIYYh7 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 24, 2022

Seriously, is Don Jr. ALWAYS high as a kite these days?

pic.twitter.com/davw7mLH2p — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) January 24, 2022

Not only did Don Jr. make this video, he published it publicly. pic.twitter.com/flmD016hfO — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 24, 2022

