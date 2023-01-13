President Joe Biden cracked wise as reporters frenziedly shouted questions about classified documents while being ushered out of an Oval Office photo op.

Since news broke Monday that Biden’s lawyers discovered a small number of documents — from his time as VP — bearing classified markings while clearing out a private office last fall and immediately reported and returned the documents to the federal government, the story has become a media firestorm with each new development.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Biden aides discovered more such documents at a second location, and on Thursday morning, the White House counsel released a statement with more details.

The president also made his first public comments on the matter Thursday morning when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy shouted questions at the tail end of Biden’s remarks on the economy.

Later Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Hur and revealed one more document was discovered.

On Friday morning, President Biden welcomed Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan to the White House for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, where the press listened as the two leaders made remarks at a photo op ahead of the meeting.

For about a minute following the remarks, reporters shouted questions about the case and the appointment of the special prosecutors. One pool report said “It was extremely chaotic in the room and nearly impossible to make out the shouted questions. ”

Biden ignored the questions and posed for photos with the PM, then gestured and said something to a reporter about the coffee table in the Oval.

The questions continued as press staff tried to get the reporters to leave.

When they finally began to disperse, a smiling Biden cracked “Don’t get hurt, fellas! Don’t get hurt!”

Watch above via AP Video.

