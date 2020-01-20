comScore
Doug Collins, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and More Joining Trump Defense Team

By Josh FeldmanJan 20th, 2020, 8:18 pm

The Trump impeachment trial team is adding a number of Republican House members to their ranks.

Tonight Fox News broke news that that following Republican congressmembers will be on the legal team:

  1. Jim Jordan
  2. Doug Collins
  3. Debbie Lesko
  4. Mark Meadows
  5. John Ratcliffe
  6. Elise Stefanik
  7. Lee Zeldin
  8. Mike Johnson

You can watch the on-air report above, via Fox News.

