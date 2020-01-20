Doug Collins, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and More Joining Trump Defense Team

The Trump impeachment trial team is adding a number of Republican House members to their ranks.

Tonight Fox News broke news that that following Republican congressmembers will be on the legal team:

Jim Jordan Doug Collins Debbie Lesko Mark Meadows John Ratcliffe Elise Stefanik Lee Zeldin Mike Johnson

BREAKING: Per @johnrobertsFox – Congressional Members of Pres @realDonaldTrump's impeachment team are Reps Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 21, 2020

Honored to be named by @realDonaldTrump as a Member of the President’s Impeachment Defense Team. I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents, and the American people’s vote. #NY21 🇺🇸 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 21, 2020

You can watch the on-air report above, via Fox News.

