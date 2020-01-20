Doug Collins, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and More Joining Trump Defense Team

The Trump impeachment trial team is adding a number of Republican House members to their ranks.
Tonight Fox News broke news that that following Republican congressmembers will be on the legal team:
- Jim Jordan
- Doug Collins
- Debbie Lesko
- Mark Meadows
- John Ratcliffe
- Elise Stefanik
- Lee Zeldin
- Mike Johnson
BREAKING: Per @johnrobertsFox – Congressional Members of Pres @realDonaldTrump's impeachment team are Reps Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Debbie Lesko, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Elise Stefanik, and Lee Zeldin
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 21, 2020
Honored to be named by @realDonaldTrump as a Member of the President’s Impeachment Defense Team.
I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents, and the American people’s vote. #NY21 🇺🇸
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 21, 2020
You can watch the on-air report above, via Fox News.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]