The former head fo the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, Dr. Irwin Redlener, called on the top public health experts of the White House coronavirus task force to resign en masse in protest, citing the “unhinged” nature of President Donald Trump and his constant abuse and insults.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Redlener tied together the numerous examples of Trump publicly mocking, undermining, or outright attacking his own coronavirus experts to justify a self-inflicted departure of his top echelon of Covid experts. Most notably, Redlener pointed to the Trump campaign’s wanton disregard for Dr. Anthony Fauci by intentionally quoting him out of context for a political ad — and then refusing to take it down after he objected.

“It’s increasingly clear to people like Tony Fauci, and really all of us in the medical and public health community, that Donald Trump is just unhinged. There is no limit to the amount of abuse he’ll reap onto all of his medical advisers,” Redlener said. “It’s not just Tony Fauci. It is the public dressing down of Robert Redfield, the CDC director, who testified in Congress about what he felt about masks and social distancing. And Trump publicly went after him saying he was wrong. The whole thing is absurd.”

The doctor then previewed an op-ed he has written that will be published in The Daily Beast tomorrow. In it, he will call for Fauci and five other top White House coronavirus task force officials — including Redfield, Dr. Deborah Birx, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Admiral Brett Giroir, and HHS Assistant Secretary Dr. Bob Kadlec, to step down in unison as a public show of outrage about Trump’s failed pandemic response.

Redlener’s pleas are unlikely to work. As recently as this past Monday, Fauci directly ruled out the notion that he might resign anytime soon, colorfully putting it: “not in my wildest freaking dreams.”

“I think we need — we need that expression of concern from them,” Redlener said. “Whether they’ll take this advice or not. But I’ll tell you that I don’t know anybody in the medical profession, at least in the circles I run in that think anything other than Donald Trump is unhinged and has caused an incredible number of problems, including a lot of unnecessary avoidable deaths among people who could have survived if we had been doing things the right way from the beginning of this crisis.”

” I’m urging them to get on a conference call tomorrow and decide to take this action together as a symbol of the absolute chagrin that all of these people and all of us in health care are feeling about the trajectory of where this has taken us now, this Covid outbreak. And it’s got to stop.”

