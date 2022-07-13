Elizabeth Warren Accuses Pregnancy Centers of Trying to ‘Fool’ Abortion Seekers: Shouldn’t ‘Torture a Pregnant Person Like That’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling for crisis pregnancy centers to be shut down in her state and around the country, claiming they “torture” those seeking abortions by disguising themselves as abortion clinics.

“In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by three to one,” she told NBC Boston 10 in a clip spread around social media and flagged by numerous conservative commentators this week.

The senator, one of many who has criticized the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, called for crisis pregnancy centers to be shut down everywhere.

“We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that,” she said.

“We need to shut them down.” Sen. Warren on Pregnancy Resource Centers. Leftist logic: Because PRCs don’t kill unborn babies, they should no longer provide community medical care, parenting classes, help w/ financial programs, serve trafficking victims, housing, counseling, etc. pic.twitter.com/lBwxrmEHbd — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) July 12, 2022

Warren’s comments come amidst numerous attacks on pregnancy centers across the country as protesters have targeted the locations in an effort to demonstrate against the Roe v. Wade decision. Multiple pro-abortion protesters were arrested in Oregon last month for throwing smoke bombs at a pregnancy center.

The director for a California pregnancy center also recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying 24 hour security has been hired amidst threats and attacks, something she said is becoming more frequent around the country.

“Pregnancy care centers from coast to coast are being targeted for violent assaults of vandalism, and hateful attacks online and in the media,” Heidi Matzke, the director of the Alternatives Pregnancy Center in California, testified this week.

