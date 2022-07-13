Elon Musk mocked Hunter Biden on Wednesday over images and photos that are being shared online from a series of 4chan threads that claim to have hacked personal data from the president’s son.

Over the last several days, accounts on Twitter and other social media have been posting images and video that anonymous users at 4chan claim to have hacked from the iCloud backup of Hunter Biden’s Apple devices. In some of those videos, as in some past scandals involving Joe Biden’s son, there is self-incriminating imagery that involves drugs and other questionable activity.

Musk was clearly referencing that and other such incidents involving Hunter when he tweeted a meme on Wednesday of a military member wearing an incredible amount of recording gear, along with the text, “Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers.”

“A+ for cinematography,” said Musk in his tweet.

Musk is currently facing scandals of his own, which CNBC’s Jim Cramer exploded about, also on Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

