Ex-BuzzFeed Staffer Turned Jan. 6 Rioter Baked Alaska Sentenced to Prison

Former Buzzfeed staffer-turned Jan. 6 rioter Baked Alaska was sentenced to spend two months in jail on Tuesday for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Baked Alaska, whose legal name is Anthime Joseph Gionet, was given the sentence two years after he entered the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 election results. CNN reported District Judge Trevor McFadden blasted Gionet for “celebrating” the riot during a two-hour sentencing hearing.

Gionet, then a far-right star, live-streamed for 30 minutes after he entered the building and eventually made his way into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“You live-streamed your criminal conduct to thousands of followers hoping they would pay you for your actions,” McFadden said. “You were promoting and celebrating what was a national tragedy.”

McFadden said Gionet had streamed an assault in Arizona a month before the Capitol riot and called his actions at the Capitol “the culmination of a petty crime spree.”

“You repeatedly streamed your crimes,” McFadden said. “That is a very troubling vocation, sir.”

Gionet agreed to plead guilty last July but the judge rescinded it after Gionet claimed he was innocent during a hearing. In the end, Baked Alaska was offered a deal and took it.

Last month, he complained he was going to jail for “an NFT salesman” after former President Donald Trump’s teased major announcement on Truth Social ended up being a digital trading card.

i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman 😔 — Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) December 15, 2022

Gionet tweeted before and after the sentence was handed down Tuesday. He told his 124,000 Twitter followers he would survive the sentence.

60 days jail. I will make it thru. God is bigger than all of this. Thank u all for the the prayers & support i love u so much -yoba ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JHlfVUpfBw — Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) January 10, 2023

I’ve waited over 2 years for this court case to be over & finally tomorrow I’ll be sentenced in DC federal court for live streaming January 6. I love you guys so much, I’ve learned a lot since then & grown to be a better person. Please pray for God’s will to be done. -yoba ❤️🙏🏻 — Baked Alaska (@bakedalaska) January 10, 2023

Gionet said he had “grown” into a “better person” in the two years since he entered the Capitol.

