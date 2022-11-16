Ex-Trump WH Staffer Drags ‘Boring’ Trump 2024 Speech on CNN: ‘A Rambling Mess’

Former Trump White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews told CNN viewers that former President Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement speech was “a rambling mess” and “boring.”

On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what may have been the first presidential campaign announcement to take place at the site of an FBI raid, delivering what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow asked Matthews, who resigned on Jan. 6, 2021, what she thought of the speech:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Things have changed. So joining us now is former deputy White House press secretary for the Trump administration, Sara Matthews. Sara, you seem to have a pretty similar reaction last night to Jeb Bush, who, of course, was in turn kind of mocking Trump, saying “what a low energy speech by The Donald. Time for new leaders.”

What do you think?

SARAH MATTHEWS: Yeah, I mean, I was just that it was low energy, uninspiring. I mean, during my time working for President Trump, I’ve watched him give hundreds of speeches over the two years that I worked for him. And that was by far one of the most boring. I mean, he himself seemed boring while giving this speech. And you could tell he was trying really hard to stay on script, but then he started to get bored and started to ad lib and it just turned into a rambling mess, in my opinion.

POPPY HARLOW: Sarah The National Review this morning, I think, says reflects what a lot of former allies of the president, Republicans are thinking and saying that the headline is just, No, I think we can show it. And the first line is, “to paraphrase Voltaire, after he attended an orgy, once was an experiment. Twice would be perverse.” So — I know, I didn’t say it. (laughter) They wrote it. I just repeat it instead. But do you do you think, do you think that it’s just the media that was behind him that is turned and a lot of Republican lawmakers and quote unquote, elites? Does that indicate anything about his ardent followers?

SARAH MATTHEWS: I do think that, it’s not… I think we need to pass over him. I think that, you know, he’s shown that he’s not fit to serve. I think that by, you know, personally, by inciting an insurrection, I think that he’s unfit to hold office ever again. But I do think that last night’s speech just showed that, you know, he’s uninspiring. It was kind of the same speech I’ve heard him give over the years. There’s nothing new to it. This was an opportunity for him to give his followers a forward-looking message. And in my opinion, it was kind of a boring speech.