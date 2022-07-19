A group of extremist climate activists smashed windows at a newspaper group owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion UK hammered at and broke windows at the London headquarters of News UK, which publishes The Sun and The Times newspapers.

The violent act comes amid the record heatwave in the United Kingdom. As of press time, it is 101 degrees in London.

“Happening now – Rebels have cracked windows at News UK & sprayed #TellTheTruth & “40 degrees = Death” to highlight the failure of the Murdoch press to cover the #heatwave & #ClimateCrisis,” tweeted Extinction Rebellion UK with the video of the activisting smashing the glass. Activists also posted posters on the side of the building.

Why are we taking this action against the Murdoch press? A scientist explains pic.twitter.com/pRzt4lOguo — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) July 19, 2022

One of the activists, whom Extinction UK identified as a scientist, explained their action.

“It’s the hottest day of the year. Temperatures are breaking records in the UK and across the world … People are dying and you would hope that newspapers would take responsibility for giving the public information that they need to keep themselves safe,” he said. “News UK have consistently articles like you’ve seen here [posted on the side of the building] … totally making light of the situation. Absolutely not providing people with the information that they need.”

The activists were arrested.

Watch above, via Extinction Rebellion.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com